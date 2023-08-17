Thursday, August 17
• Night Market, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 5:30-8:30 p.m., featuring local artisans, food, live music
• Comic and impressionist Herb Dixon (The Harley Guy), The Hub on Martin Street, 8:30 p.m., with special guests Rob Balsdon and Jamie Charest, $30, visit: trainwreckcomedy.com
• From the UK Ben Waters, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, first of three nights, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Will Schlackl (Canadian classic rock), Orolo Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Rise Wellness Festival, Aug. 17-20 in Hedley, a yoga, dance and wellness festival, for prices and to purchase tickets: risewellnessfestival.ca
• RDOS — Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board meeting, 9 a.m., 100 Martin Street in Penticton
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• Bastards and the Buzzards, a rock duo from Ottawa, Britbar, 9-11 p.m., no cover
• Early Bird Tours, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14580 146 Avenue, Osoyoos, 7:15-8:45 a.m., an early morning walk and talk along the 1.5-km boardwalk, advanced registration not required, for details call: 250-495-2470
• Open lawn bowling, Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, $5 drop-in fee, sessions are Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. (for 9:30 a.m. playtime) and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (for 9:30 a.m. starttime)
• Art exhibition: The CATS Came Back… With Friends, from the collective minds of Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne, The Lier House, presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Just 4 Fun, Canada’s first multi-screen sports simulator, free sessions available in month of August, 358 Main Street, for details: 236-422-0090
• 120th Anniversary Celebration at Sprott Shaw College, 101-2603 Skaha Lake Road, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., graduates, current students, staff, family and friends and the community are all welcome to attend
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily for the season, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 10 a.m-10 p.m
• Kettle Valley Steam Railway scenic runs, Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for tickets and other special events visit: kettlevalleyrail.org
• SS Sicamous Museum open daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $10 (ages 13-54), $8 (seniors), $5 (ages 6-13), kids 5 and under are free, special family rate available for $25
• Coyote Cruises open daily for the season, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (Aug. 17-24): “Blue Beetle,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Strays,” (PG, 93 minutes); The Last Voyage of the Demeter (14A, 118 minutes); Meg 2: The Trench (PG, 116 minutes); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG, 99 minutes); Barbie (PG, 114 minutes); Oppenheimer (14A, 180 minutes); Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One (PG, 163 minutes); for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Friday, August 18
• From the UK Ben Waters, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, first of three nights, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Season finale: Music in the Park featuring local musician and storyteller Gord McLaren, Gyro Park, 6-8 p.m., free
• Sweeping Meditations: A One-Act Play, Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave., 7 p.m., $25, featuring spoken word poet Erin Scott, tickets available at: eventbrite.ca
• Fish and chips, a Friday tradition in Penticton, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to charity
• Glory Days, classic rock, Peacock’s Perch, Summerland, 7:30-10:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Papa Wheely, The Hub on Martin Street, 9 p.m., $10 cover at the door
• Music in the Plaza with Stagger Blue, District Wine Village in Oliver, 3-5 p.m.
• Karaoke, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m., Mexican Night with authentic Mexican food one the patio, 5-9 p.m.
• Free outdoor choir show led by Lonnie Delisle, Naramata Centre, 460 Ellis Ave., 7-8:30 p.m., bring a lawn chair or blanket
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, for showtimes: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, August 19
• From the UK Ben Waters, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, first of three nights, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., more than 85 vendors
• Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200 block of Main Street, Backstreet Blvd. and Front Street, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Sweeping Meditations: A One-Act Play, Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave., shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $25, featuring spoken word poet Erin Scott, tickets available at Eventbrite.ca
• Aussie Pairs Lawn Bowling Tournament, ILBA-approved event, Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, first of two days
• Live music in the Plaza with Carly Reirson, District Wine Village, 3 -5p.m.
• Osoyoos Desert Centre nature talk: It’s Getting Hot in Here: Climate Change Impacts on the Ecology of the South Okanagan, 11 a.m., free with admission, with science communicator Larissa Thelin
• Doodle and Drink (Again), Penticton Art Gallery, 3-4:30 p.m., $25
• Meat Draw, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Papa Wheely, The Hub on Martin Street, 9 p.m., $10 cover at the door, for a schedule of music: thehubonmartin.com
• Sip Back in Time on the S.S. Sicamous, beer and cider edition, 1-4 p.m., showcasing the years 1914-1936, $60, call 250-492-0403
• Penticton Speedway presents Avion RS1 series oval track, gates open at 4:30 p.m., qualifying until 6:30 p.m., green flag at 7 p.m., $20
• From Nelson, Broken City (rock cover band), Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 9 p.m.
• The Kristi Neumann Band, Blasted Church Winery, 7 p.m., $35 (includes one complementary glass of wine)
Sunday, August 20
• Slack Alley, 200 Martin Street and Martin Street alleyway, 2-6 p.m., family-friendly event with live music, mini market, children’s activities, beverage stations, food and more, The Bumwrap inspired, with donations to Penticton Art Gallery children’s art programs
• 48-Hour Film Project meet and greet, Tempest Theatre & Film Society, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 3-5 p.m.
• Country Night featuring Chaycing Kennedys, The Barking Parrot, 9 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Sugarlump Applegath (slide guitar blues), Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m., no cover
• Aussie Pairs Lawn Bowling Tournament, ILBA-approved event, Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, second of two days
• 3-ball tournament, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 1 p.m.
• Cameron Whitcomb and Sara Beth, The Hub on Martin, 8 p.m., $40.74 and available from Eventbrite.ca, featuring former American Idol contestants
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., money raised goes to team activities and breast cancer awareness
• Aidan Mayes, Covert Farms Family Estate Winery, 1-4 p.m.
• Mom Market the Beach, Skaha Lake Park, near the pavilion, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. featuring local vendors, jewelry, face painting, goal petting zoo, door prizes
• Women Behind the Wheel, Penticton Speedway, 9:30 a.m., to introduce and inspire potential women drivers to the world of motorsports, call 250-809-9117
Monday, August 21
• Mail Art Mondays, Penticton Art Gallery, 6-8 p.m., become part of the world-wide mail art movement, supplies, postage and mail art exhibits to contribute to, $5
• Euchre, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 6 p.m., pool, 6:30 p.m., Texas Hold ‘Em Poker, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 22
• Colin Linden, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, a fusion of bingo and great music, Match Eatery and Public House, 6:30 p.m.
• Open Mic Night with host Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
• Art gallery open with an artist in attendance, Oliver Senior Center, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23
• Growth, Zine Release Party, Penticton Art Gallery, 6:30 p.m., poetry, coffee, tea, snacks, with a performance by Rae Spoon
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., with more than 30 vendors
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents Music in the Park, Memorial Park, 6:30 p.m., with Chick Jagger and the Rolling Tones
• Bastards and the Buzzards, a rock duo from Ottawa, Britbar, 9-11 p.m., no cover