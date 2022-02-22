If he abides by the terms of his probation, an Oliver businessman who got tied up in a immigration fraud scheme won’t have a criminal record.
Randy Toor, 57, pleaded guilty to two unrelated criminal counts of possessing restricted firearms without a licence and on Tuesday was handed a conditional discharge with 18 months’ probation.
If he successfully completes his probation – one condition of which requires Toor to perform 150 hours of community service – Toor’s convictions will be wiped from his record.
His family’s company, Toor Vineyards, was separately fined $90,000 after pleading guilty to seven counts of counselling people to misrepresent or withhold facts related to immigration applications, which is an offence under the federal Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
The $90,000 fine was a joint recommendation arising from a plea bargain between the Crown and defence that was presented during a sentencing hearing Feb. 16 in provincial court in Penticton.
However, the two sides left it up to Judge Greg Koturbash do decide on the proper penalty for the gun offences, with Crown counsel recommending a conditional sentence of 18 to 20 months, which would have resulted in a permanent criminal record, and defence counsel urging the conditional discharge.
Court heard Toor got mixed up with Surrey-based Can-Asia Immigration Consultants, which was later the subject of a sweeping investigation that involved 29 businesses across B.C. and 144 foreign nationals.
According to an agreed statement of facts, the scheme involved Can-Asia Immigration Consultants using Toor Vineyards to create phony jobs as a guise to get temporary foreign workers into the country and on a path to citizenship.
Toor Vineyards, which was owned by Toor and his two brothers but has since been dissolved, helped Can-Asia by looking the other way and issuing fraudulent cheques, pay stubs and tax documents to at least four temporary foreign workers between October 2015 and February 2016; none of them ever worked for the company.
The restricted firearms – a pair of unloaded revolvers – were discovered when the Canada Border Services Agency raided Toor’s home in 2018 during the immigration investigation.
Defence counsel Shelley Sugarman told the court Toor lawfully purchased the guns as collectors’ items but let his firearms licence lapse in 2016.
As for the immigration offences, Sugarman said her client “understood the nature of the scheme and participated in it,” but never took much interest in its inner workings.
She pointed to the reputational harm that Toor, a former Oliver town councillor and RCMP auxiliary officer, has sustained since his arrest as the kind of collateral damage that weighed in favour of a conditional discharge.