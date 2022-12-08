With just one month to go in the year, Penticton’s annual construction value is nearing $180 million.
Staff at city hall issued building permits for work valued at $8.1 million in November, lifting the total for 2022 to $178.5 million, according to fresh statistics released this week. That compares to $165 million through the first 11 months of 2022.
The numbers aren’t indexed to inflation.
The city has issued a total of 723 permits, including approvals for 386 new residential units this year, versus 871 permits and 440 new residential units in the comparison period.
Multi-family construction accounts for $79.4 million of this year’s total, followed by single-family homes at $48.9 million and commercial building at $15.8 million.
The city achieved record-high construction value of $197.9 million in both 2016 and 2017.