Decisions on removing farmland from the provincial reserve are best left in the hands of the Agricultural Land Commission, says Penticton’s mayor, who on Tuesday sided with a majority of city council to allow one such application to proceed.
Council voted 4-2 to forward to the ALC an application from the owner of 610 Pineview Rd. to exclude 3.8 hectares from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (In 2020, the B.C. government amended the ALC regulations to require exclusion applications to come from local governments, rather than property owners).
The vote followed an hour-long public hearing at which 10 people, mostly neighbours, spoke against the application. Their concerns focused mainly on the potential loss of agricultural land and how the proposed subdivision of 610 Pineview Rd. into 11 duplex lots and 24 single-family lots would change the character of their rural neighbourhood.
Brad Elenko, a planning consultant who appeared as agent for the property owner, noted the land in question received conditional approval for exclusion from the ALC in 2011 as part of a different nine-hectare application that included two neighbouring properties.
Elenko pointed to the 2011 decision of the ALC, which itself refers to a 2005 finding that “the land had significant challenges to agricultural development due to excessive topography.”
The 2005 finding arose in response to the city’s decision to change the land’s designation from agricultural to residential in that year’s update to the Official Community Plan.
Mayor John Vassilaki, who described himself as “pro-farming,” nonetheless voted in favour of allowing the exclusion application to proceed, because he believes the ALC is best suited to make the call.
“That body has been put in place by the provincial government to protect ALR lands, and they’re the ones who should be making that decision, in my opinion, as to whether that land should be farmed or put into a development where we can put homes on it because they’re needed badly in the city of Penticton,” said Vassilaki.
Opposing votes were cast by Couns. Julius Bloomfield and James Miller.
Bloomfield suggested times have changed since 2005 – when the site’s OCP designation was switched from agricultural to residential – and people are more concerned about food security now.
“If land is in the ALR, then the idea of that is, when you buy it, you’re buying farmland and you should be expected to sell farmland. You shouldn’t be buying farmland and then trying to change it so you can sell it as residential land, because once it changes, it’s gone forever,” said Bloomfield.
He also noted that while not all of the land at 610 Pineview Rd. that’s being proposed for exclusion is arable, “a large chunk of it is – it is being farmed.”