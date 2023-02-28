Penticton man Sinisa Marovic holds the Vital Link Award he received from B.C. Emergency Health Services for helping save the life of neighbour Sinisa Zakosek, who’s standing to Marovic’s right. Also pictured from left are paramedics Philippe Lurol, Danielle Vanderburg, Christina Plant and Lesley Patterson. Lurol and Plan are both members of the BCEHS Provincial Honour Guard.