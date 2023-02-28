Sinisa Marovic is a real lifesaver.
He was honoured last week with a Vital Link Award from B.C. Emergency Health Services for his heroics nearly two yeas ago.
Back on May 5, 2021, Sinisa Zakosek collapsed inside his Penticton home and his wife quickly sought assistance from their neighbour Marovic.
“Marovic was able to let an emergency medical call taker know that the patient was in cardiac arrest and followed their instructions step-by-step to perform effective CPR until BCEHS paramedics arrived,” said the agency in a press release.
“Doctors later credited Zakosek’s survival with the CPR given at the scene. We would like to recognize Sinisa Marovic for his life-saving bystander CPR.”
Marovic received his award at a special presentation that included Zakosek, plus some of the paramedics who were involved.
BCEHS has two community awards program – Vital Link and Good Samaritan – through which it thanks ordinary citizens for their contributions. Winners are typically nominated by BCEHS staff.