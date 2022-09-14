An evacuation alert was rescinded Wednesday for 180 properties in the community of Eastgate near the Heather Lake wildfire.
The alert was issued Sept. 6 by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen just a few days after the fire moved north across the Canada-U.S. border into E.C. Manning Provincial Park. Eastgate straddles Highway 3 within the park, about halfway between Princeton and Hope.
As of Wednesday morning, the fire was pegged at approximately 11,000 hectares, with about 5,4000 hectares of the total burned area lying within Canada, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
Due to the rugged terrain and sparse population in the area, plus the fire’s proximity to E.C. Manning Provincial Park, the BCWS had just eight personnel at the scene on Wednesday, alongside three helicopters and one piece of heavy equipment.
The fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 inside the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.