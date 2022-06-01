Public consultation has opened to collect feedback on a controversial proposed housing development at 1050 Spiller Rd.
Surrey-based Canadian Horizons is looking to build a country estate-type development with 112 single-family homes on its 51-hectare property at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
The consultation effort is meant simply to gauge the public’s appetite for development the site, which is designated for growth in the Official Community Plan.
Once that consultation is complete, city staff will return to council with a report. The project requires amendments to the local zoning bylaw and OCP, which would trigger a formal public hearing later if council decides to carry on with the process.
Canadian Horizons came up with the new plan after city council voted last year to stop a 300-home version in its tracks without even going to a public hearing.
“This engagement program is our first opportunity to formally discuss the proposal with the community,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“As this is a new and different proposal from the previous application, we hope the community will take advantage of the opportunities to learn about what has changed and ask questions before forming an opinion and sharing their feedback.”
Information about the project, along with an electronic feedback form, are available at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca.
Citizens interested in learning more and discussing the proposal with staff and other participants have four events to choose from.
There will be two online sessions, June 9 and 23, 6:30-8 p.m. each night, and two in-person sessions, June 18 and 25, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre.
Paper copies of the engagement materials and feedback forms are also available at the Penticton Public Library through July 3, when the engagement period closes.