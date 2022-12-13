The big, blue United Church in downtown Penticton is in the early stages of being put up for sale.
“At this point it’s the people who are the most important thing but our people are getting older, many are dying and the reality is that we have to change things,” said the church’s interim minister, Rev. Kathy Hogman, in an interview Tuesday.
“So, we want to continue being the Penticton United Church but we can’t support this massive building anymore.
“We’d love to keep doing that (assisting the dozens of groups that use the building) but the reality is the demographics are not in our favour. Few people go to church anymore.”
Situated on the prominent corner of Eckhardt Avenue and Main Street, the church sanctuary was built in 1927 and the educational wing was added in the 1950s. It was formally recognized in the Canadian Register of Historic Places in the spring of 2008.
“The spirit is that we wish to divest ourselves of this building and that does not mean the church is closing — it’s not closing, it’s transforming,” said Rev. Hogman. “We’re trying not to see this as a failure but as a transition to something that may be just as exciting, we just don’t see the full picture yet.”
The church facilities are utilized by a wide range of community groups. In December alone, one or more of them are scheduled to be in the building for 26 of the 31 days.
They range from Al-Anon to Scouts Canada, and just last month seven different organizations were facilitated on a single weekday.
“We’d love to keep supporting those groups, basically subsidizing them, but we just can’t do it anymore,” said Rev. Hogman. “We’ve tried all kinds of ideas, tried to rent it out but the renters want us to do all kinds of renovations and we just don’t have the capital to do that.”
She added getting money from head office, to which the church pay dues annually, is not an option.
“The only people who contribute to the church are the people who are in the church,” said the minister. “We’re not asking (for money), we’re trying to make it work with the resources we have. That’s all we can do.”
She stressed the sale is in the preliminary stages and the church council is still in the process of putting an application together to send to head office asking for permission to sell.
“We don’t have the authority to just put our church up for sale. There’s a process we have to go through and we decided to ask for that approval,” said Rev. Hogman.
“It’s not going to happen tomorrow, it’s not going to happen next week, it’s going to be a process and when it finally gets listed how long it will it take to actually sell is anyone’s guess.”
An asking price has yet to be determined.