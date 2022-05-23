After a two-year hiatus, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is slated to return to Penticton and other B.C. communities on Sunday, May 29.
Penticton’s walk is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. in Skaha Lake Park.
Thousands of people across the province are expected to join the walks, which will raise funds for the Alzheimer Society of B.C to ensure that people affected by dementia have the tools to live their best lives possible.
“British Columbians are eager to participate in the year’s Walk to honour people affected by dementia and challenge the stigma associated with it in their communities,” said Cathryn France, the society’s director of resource development, in a press release.
“It’s inspiring to know that, across B.C., there is a movement of people committed to ensuring that dementia supports are readily accessible for people affected by dementia so they can live well.”
To register or make a donation, visit alzbc.org/walk. The site will also give you the option to walk your own way at a time and date of your choice. And until May 29, registrants will have the opportunity to win $1,000. Visit www.alzbc.org/walk for details.
To access some of the resources available to people affected by dementia, call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit www.alzbc.org to learn more.