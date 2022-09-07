A former auto-wrecking yard in the Penticton industrial area has been cleared to host the South Okanagan’s first indoor baseball facility.
Approval for a site-specific zoning amendment was granted by a unanimous vote of city council at its meeting Tuesday night following a public hearing at which five people spoke in favour of the project at 1603 Dartmouth Rd.
“Over four years now, we typically see people opposed show up, and I think what speaks to this project, which is so exciting, is we’ve got a room full of supporters,” said Coun. Campbell.
The vision for Grand Slam Baseball Okanagan includes 5,000 square feet of artificial turf, batting cages, gym equipment, meeting space and more. It will be run by a local company owned by Edgar and Tracy Yost. It will be the only indoor baseball facility in the Okanagan outside of Kelowna.