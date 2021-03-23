Mounties say the suspect in a series of explosions around Penticton has been identified and claims he meant no harm.
Police said previously the explosions may have been going on for months, but only became the focus of an RCMP investigation earlier this month after widespread reports of at least three blasts near Carmi Elementary and King’s Park. There were no reports of damage caused by what were described by the RCMP as improvised explosive devices.
“Evidence obtained during the course of this investigation resulted in the identity of a local 50-year-old man believed to be responsible,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Tuesday.
“He was subsequently arrested, and later released after voluntarily speaking with officers. The man confirmed he meant no harm to the community. Charges are being considered and may be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration.”
Grandy said RCMP “are confident the public is not at risk, and appreciate everyone’s patience and support.”