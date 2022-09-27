Local officials have agreed to release funds to help pay for a roof replacement project at the Summerland Youth Centre, plus signed off on a new long-term lease for the building.
The non-profit association that operates the centre at 9111 Peach Orchard Rd. asked council on Monday to free up $21,500 for roof repairs. The cash was donated to the district years ago for that specific purpose by the Summerland Lions Club.
Speaking on behalf of the association, John Dorn told council the work is expected to cost upwards of $82,000. The association has already applied for a provincial gaming grant to cover half the cost.
Council then approved a new five-year lease for the facility with an annual fee of $1. The deal contains an option for a five-year extension. It replaces a 25-year lease that lapsed in 2018 and has continued on a month-to-month basis ever since.