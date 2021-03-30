WHAT’S NEW?
New and amended orders and guidelines are in effect at midnight tonight through April 19, 2021, and include:
• Restaurants, bars and pubs: All food and liquor-serving premises must provide only take-out or delivery service. Dine-in service is prohibited, except for outdoor patios. People dining on patios should do so with their immediate household or core bubble only.
• Group fitness: Indoor, adult group fitness activities of any kind are paused. Gyms and fitness centres are restricted to individual or one-on-one activities only.
• Worship services: The previously announced variance allowing limited indoor worship services has been suspended. Outdoor worship services may continue.
• Travel: Travel continues to be limited to essential travel, work or medical reasons only. For those who have travelled outside their health region, if you or anyone in your family develops any signs of illness, you must stay home from work, school or daycare, and arrange to get tested immediately.
• Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort is closed through to April 19, 2021, to address and prevent community spread related to non-essential travel.
• Workplaces: All workers are strongly encouraged to work from home, where possible.
Victoria Times Colonist