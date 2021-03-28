Save Pathways

For a third consecutive Sunday, a peaceful demonstration in support of Pathways Addictions Centre was staged outside the centre on Main Street. A record turnout of about 40 people were on hand hoping Interior Health will reconsider its position on pulling $500,000 in funding.
