Summerland Singers and Players are presenting“COVID: the Musical!”
It’s described as a positively uplifting, sad, happy, terrifying, funny, serious, witty and life-affirming look back at the recent pandemic through music, song and conversation.
Funded by the Canadian Heritage Commemorative Grant, this musical performance was developed during the pandemic and is being performed Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Cannery Stage.
To obtain a free ticket, send an email to: covidthemusical2021@gmail.com.
There will also be a performance of the musical at Ignite the Arts on Saturday, April 1. Festival tickets are for sale online at: ignitethearts.ca