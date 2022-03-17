The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:25 a.m. Cottonwood Drive, Osoyoos. Alarm.
8:49 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:56 a.m. Hespeler Road, Summerland. Alarm.
10:26 a.m. Power Street, Penticton. Alarm.
11:14 a.m. Power Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:19 p.m. Harfman Road, Anarchist Mountain. Medical first response.
3:37 p.m. Arrowhead Road, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
9:07 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:26 p.m. Washington Avenue, Summerland. Burning complaint.
9:57 p.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Erris. Medical first response.