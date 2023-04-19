In less than two months, residents will start moving into a unique supportive housing development in the south end of Penticton.
The long-delayed 54-unit structure at 3420 Skaha Lake Rd. is being funded by BC Housing and operated by ASK Wellness and the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.
What makes it different than other such facilities in Penticton is the residents who arrive in early June will be required to abstain from non-prescription drugs and alcohol, while also having the ability to receive Indigenous cultural support services as they recover from addictions and mental-health issues.
That focus on Indigenous supports begins with the facility name, Snpaʔx̌təntn (pronounced: sin-pow-tan-tin), which loosely translates to “healing lodge” in the Syilx language.
“The delivery of housing services has long been something that did not have a considerable amount of Indigenous representation and the opportunity here in Penticton to work with the Ooknakane Friendship Centre has been absolutely critical,” said Bob Hughes, executive director of ASK Wellness, in a report to city council Tuesday.
He was joined by OFC executive director Shauna Fox, who said “a minimum” of 30% of the facility’s beds will be reserved for Indigenous people to reflect the fact they make up approximately one-third of the local population.
Hughes said preference for the other beds will be given to Penticton residents who have already taken a few steps on their road to recovery, like completing drug treatment, or who wish to commit to a substance-free lifestyle not available in other social housing.
Hughes acknowledged residents will inevitably slip up, but noted two rooms will be set aside at the nearby Fairhaven supportive housing site – also operated by ASK Wellness – where Snpaʔx̌təntn residents who relapse can stay for five to 10 days while they get their feet back under them.
“This is uncharted territory in terms of trying to provide an alternative, but complimentary, model of housing and I think this kind of nails it,” said Hughes.
Of the 54 units, 52 will be studio suites for single people, while two will be one-bedroom apartments for couples. The facility, composed of modular units that were trucked to the site, will be staffed 24 hours a day with counsellors and other support workers.
BC Housing purchased the two-acre site on Skaha Lake Road for $2.1 million in 2021. Plans for the new facility were first unveiled in May 2021, but the project became ensnared in a larger battle between the city and B.C. government over social housing issues.
The city’s concerns were addressed in November 2021 through a letter of agreement with BC Housing that committed the Crown corporation to staff the building around the clock and run it as a dry facility.
The agreement also requires BC Housing to issue a public report on the project after one year to determine if it’s living up to the community’s expectations.
“I look forward to the opening and I look forward to that report after one year to see how it’s working, how it could work better,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield.
“That’s one of the innovative things happening with this development is that there’s this agreement in place.”