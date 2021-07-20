When COVID-19 halted mass gatherings, fast-thinking Rotarians rebooted their popular Lobsterfest fundraiser and created Lobster on the Run — a drive-thru event.
The second annual event returns Saturday, Aug. 14 and, if you count the previous sit-down dinners, this is actually the Rotary Club of Penticton’s 12th lobster fundraiser.
Patrons order their tickets online and then pick up their meals at Bogner’s of Penticton at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W., all without leaving their vehicle.
“Almost 100 per cent of the feedback we received last year was positive,” co-chair Don Michiel said. “So many people felt cooped up because of COVID and this allowed them to try something different and get out and enjoy their lobster at home or wherever they wanted.”
“The drive-thru line ran smoothly. We had asked the City to put up no parking along Argyle Street and, as it turned out, we didn’t need it.”
The $65 ticket includes a fresh Nova Scotia lobster (with a chicken or gourmet plant-based option both available as a substitute), three side dishes, plus dessert. There’s also a deluxe ticket available for $130 which includes two bottles of wine, champagne and the chance to win dinner-for-six at Bogner’s of Penticton.
Last year’s event raised $35,000 and Michiel — who is cochairing the event with Natalie Ferebee, with the help of 35 other volunteers — said they are hoping to sell 800 dinners this year, compared with 625 in 2020. All proceeds from this year’s feast will go towards the club’s $150,000 commitment to help replace the Rotary children’s splash pad at Skaha Lake Park.
Whatever the future holds for mass gatherings, Michiel said the club will keep this format for years to come.
“We think it beats cramming 300 people into a banquet room,” he said.
For tickets and to reserve a time for pick up between 2 and 7:30 p.m., visit: eatlobster.ca.
Simultaneously, a silent auction and 50-50 draw are being held online beginning Sunday, Aug. 1. It will run for 30 days.
More than 70 individuals and businesses have donated items for the online auction.