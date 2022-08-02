Tuesday, August 2
• Shinedown with special guests Pop Evil & Ayron Jones, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $39.50 plus tax and service charge, available at SOEC box office or visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Open Mic Night hosted by Tristan Telle, Barley Mill Pub & Sports Bistro, 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), gallery open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 1:30-4:30 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, new line dance. Lev.1, 9 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Special, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Partner Bridge, 12:45 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Yoga in the Garden at Linden Gardens in Kaleden, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, $17 drop-in or to register for classes: skahaflow.com
• “She Lives in the Mountains” featuring the works of painter Diane Walters, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council, 9525 Wharton Street in Summerland, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students), everyone is welcome
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino Penticton daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (rated G, 87 minutes); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes), “Thor: Love and Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); “Where the Crawdads Sing,” (PG, 125 minutes); “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” (G, 103 minutes); “Nope,” (PG, 131 minutes); For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
Wednesday, August 3
• 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, first of five days, all events are FREE:
— At Gyro Park: RONA Kids Zone, 9 a.m. – noon
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at 4 p.m.
— In 100 block of Main Street: Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Races, 12:15 p.m.
— At Okanagan Lake Park: London Drugs Seniors Day, noon-12:30 p.m. meet our royalty candidates; free bingo for seniors, free cake and juice, Judy Rowe and the South Okanagan Big Band, Okanagan Dance Studio, Three Scotch In, Black Widow Rope Spinners
— At Okanagan Lake Park: Chayce Kennedy Band, 2:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 2:45 p.m.; The Mason Burns Band, 3:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4:15 p.m.; Canadian Forces Skyhawks, 5 p.m.; Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 6 p.m.; opening ceremony, 7:15 p.m.; Prism, 7:45 p..m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m.; headliner: Honeymoon Suite, 9:30 p.m.
• Free coffee at The Prague Cafe for all cyclists, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 220 Marina Way, first Wednesday of each month
• Summerland Community Arts Council presents: Music in the Park, featuring Sound Company, Memorial Park in Summerland, 6:30 p.m.
• City of Penticton, special Economic Prosperity & Development Services Advisory Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., on Zoom, to participate send a request in advance to: committees@Penticton.ca
• City of Penticton, Heritage and Museum Advisory Committee Meeting, 1 p.m., on Zoom, to participate send request: committees@Penticton.ca
• Made of Clay: Penticton Potters' Exhibition at Penticton Arts Council, 220 Manor Park Ave., Wednesday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., by donation
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 6:30 p.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre chair yoga, 9 a.m., cribbage, 1 p.m.
• Naramata Farmers Market, Manitou Park in Naramata, 4-7 p.m.
• Open bike days at Penticton Safety Village, 4-7 p.m., ride around the village, learn more about bike safety, helmets and parental waivers required
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo at Slackwater Brewing, 7 p.m.
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (G, 87 minutes); Wednesday and Thursday; “Thor: Love and Thunder,” (PG, 120 minutes); Friday to Sunday; for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Thursday, August 4
• 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, second of five days, all events are FREE:
— At Gyro Park: RONA Kids Zone in Gyro Park
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at 4 p.m.
— At Skaha Lake Park, near the sundial: Rotary annual Sandcastle Competition, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (to register your family or business team visit: peachfest.com)
— At Okanagan Lake Park: West Coast Lumberjacks, noon; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 12:45 p.m.; Canadian Tire mega Motocross, 1:15 p.m.; Balance School of Performing Arts, 1:45 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 2:15 p.m.; Hillside Outlaws, 3 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4 p.m.; Timbre Wolves, 4:30 p.m.; Okanagan Dance Studio, 5:30 p.m.; Beamer Wigley, 6 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 6:45 p.m.; Shawn Austin, 7:45 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival and 50/50, 9 p.m.; headliner: Jess Moskaluke, 9:30 p.m.
• Damn Chandelier at Oliver’s Music in the Park, Oliver community bandshell, 6:30-8 p.m., 6359 Park Drive, by donation
• Live@Time, featuring Ari Neufeld, Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., no cover charge
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Spanish conversations, 10 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., doors open at 11 a.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Tacos and Trivia on Thirst Days, 7-9 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Aidan Mayes: Live in the Badlands at Bad Tattoo Brewing, 6:30 p.m.
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland, scenic runs Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Friday, August 5
• 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, third of five days:
— At the Cleland Theatre: Coronation evening of Queen Valvadette and Penticton Princess, 7 p.m., $20 (cash) at the door, formal event, please dress accordingly
— At Gyro Park: RONA Kids Zone in Gyro Park
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at 4 p.m.
— At Skaha Beach: JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament, first of two days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., beverage garden, to register your team visit: Peachfestvolleyball@jcipenticton.com
— At Okanagan Lake Park: West Coast Lumberjacks, noon; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 12:45 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 1:15 p.m; Payton Bischoff and the Brother Down Band, 1:45 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 2:30 p.m.; ¾ Crush Band, 3:15 p.m.; Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, 4 p.m.; Castilla School of Irish Dance, 4:30 p.m.; The Fab Fourever, tribute to The Beatles; 5:15 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 6:45 p.m.; Eagle Eyes, tribute to The Eagles, 7:30 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m., Simply Queen, tribute to Queen, 9:30 p.m.
• Penticton Speedway avion sprint cars and winged sprints, 7 p.m. spectator gates open at 6 p.m.
• City of Penticton, Agenda Arts, Creative and Cultural Innovations Advisory Committee Meeting, 1 p.m., on Zoom, to participate send a request in advance to: Committees@Penticton.ca
• Petunia and the Vipers (folk, blues, Americana music) perform at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 19 & older
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Pfyre Music Festival, “giving Penticton’s best musical talent the recognition they deserve,” Brexit Pub, 67 Nanaimo Ave. E., Aidan Mayes, 4 p.m., Mandy Cole, 6 p.m., Ari Neufeld, 8 p.m., live DJ, 10 p.m., tickets range from $16-$40, available at: Eventbrite.ca
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 6
• 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, fourth of five days, all events are FREE:
— Downtown: Peters Bros. Grande Parade, 10 a.m., begins at Main Street and Eckhardt Ave., moves north on Main Street, turns left on Wade Ave., right on Winnipeg Street and left on Lakeshore Drive, concluding at the Penticton Rose Garden
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at noon
—At Lions Park: Day 1 of Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Slo-Pitch tournament, 9:20 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
— At Skaha Beach: JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball Tournament, second and final day, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., beverage garden, to register:Peachfestvolleyball@jcipenticton.com
— At the Penticton Elks Lodge: Peachfest breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, all are welcome
— At Okanagan Lake Park: Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club show, noon; West Coast Lumberjacks, 1 p.m.; Not Subtle, 1:45 p.m.; Bent Family Entertainment, 2:30 p.m.; Papa Wheely, 3 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 4 p.m.; Bent Family Entertainment, 4:45 p.m.; Tom Waters Band, 5:15 p.m.; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 6 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 6:30 p.m.; The Powder Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 9 p.m.; Glass Tiger, 9:30 p.m.
— At Penticton Lakeside Resort: Banquet of all former royalty (if you are a former Miss Penticton or princess, register online at: peachfest.com)
• Penticton Speedway avion sprint cars and winged sprints, 4 p.m. spectator gates open at 2 p.m.
• Pfyre Music Festival, Brexit Pub, 67 Nanaimo Ave. E., Desert Arms, 6 p.m., The Flannel Contract, 8 p.m., Bob Law, 10 p.m., The Black of Hearts, midnight, tickets from $16-$40, available at Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, mat Yoga, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• John Reischman and the Jaybirds in concert at The Grist Mill Gardens in Keremeos, 7 p.m., tickets are $20, visit: oldgristmill.ca
• Freida Whales: Peach Fest Weekend Drag & Burlesque Brunch, 10:15 a.m. at Slackwater Brewing, $80 for a table of eight
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 19 & older
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18, Blenz Coffee on Main St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., visit: freshbctalentquest.ca
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Summerland Estate Winery B&B, Summer Concert series with Dale Basnett, for tickets: summerlandwinery.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Ruth’s spaghetti dinner, 5:30 p.m., live music with Andy, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 7
• Final day: 75th annual Penticton Peach Festival, all events are FREE:
— Main Street: Minuteman Press Kiddies Day Parade, 11:30 a.m., route begins in 300 block of Main Street and proceeds to Okanagan Lake Park
—At Lions Park, Day 2 of Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Slo-Pitch tournament, 9:20 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
— At Skaha Lake Park: 23rd annual Skaha Lake Ultra Swim, 8 a.m., Canada’s longest open water lake swim
— At Rotary Park: Shooting Star Amusements, opens at noon
— At Okanagan Lake Park: Magician Leif David, noon; special kids presentation by Balance School of Arts, 12:45 p.m.; Central Okanagan Dog Agility Club, 1:30 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 2:30 p.m.; The Dungbeatles, 3:15 p.m.; Black Widow Rope Spinners, 4 p.m.; Young ‘Uns, 4:30 p.m.; West Coast Lumberjacks, 5:15 p.m.; Phonix, 6:15 p.m.; Reel PeachFest Film Festival, 7:30 p.m.; Ben Waters, 8 p.m.
• Goat yoga, 2099 Green Mountain Road, 10 a.m.- noon, $33.57, available online from eventbrite.ca
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street
• Barry Wilson (classic rock) performs at Cannery Brewing Co, 5-7 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
Out of town:
Grand Forks
Canada Rock Fest 68th Ave. in Grand Forks, B.C.
Thursday: Toque, 5 p.m.; 54-40, 7 p.m.; Big Wreck, 9 p.m.; Our Lady Peace, 11 p.m.
Friday: Steve Augeri (formerly of Journey), 5 p.m.; April Wine, 7 p.m.; Randy Bachman/Burton Cummings, 9 p.m.; Snake Oil, 11 p.m.
Saturday: Snake Oil, 5 p.m.; Starship, 7 p.m.; Black Stone Cherry, 9 p.m.; Theory of a Deadman, 11 p.m.
For tickets: canadarockfest.com
Kelowna
Rock the Lake at Prospera Place
Friday: The Spoons, 4:30 p.m.; Five Man Electrical Band; 5:45 p.m., The Motels; 7:15 p.m.; A Flock of Seagulls, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday: The Grapes of Wrath, 3 p.m.; Bif Naked, 4 p.m.; Eve 6, 5:10 p.m.; Moist, 6:35 p.m.; The Tea Party, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday: The Kings, 3 p.m.; Carole Pope & Rough Trade, 4 p.m., Chilliwack, 5:10 p.m.; Trooper, 6:35 p.m.; Nazareth, 8:20 p.m.
For tickets: selectyourtickets.com
