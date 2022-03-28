A judge has overturned mischief convictions against two Summerland brothers, who still aren’t done fighting against a neighbour’s mushroom farm in a rural area north of the community.
The convictions against Darren William Wayne Besler and Bradley Harry Besler were handed down in October 2021 following trial in provincial court in Penticton.
The convictions were tossed out on appeal March 25 in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna.
The appeal focused on provincial court Judge Michele Daneliuk’s decision at trial to acquit both Beslers on a charge of criminal harassment, but convict them of what she believed to be the lesser included offence of mischief.
Justice Steven Wilson found that option wasn’t actually available to Judge Daneliuk.
“Because I conclude that a person could criminally harass another without committing mischief, it follows that mischief is not an included offence. I therefore conclude that the trial judge erred in finding that mischief is an included offence of criminal harassment,” wrote Wilson in his decision on the appeal.
But the brothers aren’t done there.
Each brother was also accused of a separate count of mischief on which Bradley was acquitted but Darren was convicted. However, the Crown stayed that conviction at the conclusion of trial because Darren was convicted on the other count of mischief. Now that the other count has been tossed, the brothers expect the Crown to try to reverse the stay and uphold the mischief conviction against Darren.
Bradley, who announced separately he plans to vie for a seat on Summerland council in the October 2022 election, said in an email Monday that Darren intends to appeal if the Crown attempts to do so.
He said the brothers are also carrying on with civil lawsuits against What the Fungus mushroom farm and the District of Summerland.
They’ve been self-represented at each stage and their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed in court.
“I note parenthetically that although the Beslers were self-represented at the appeal, the quality of both the oral and written submissions far exceeded what the court will generally see from self-represented parties,” wrote Wilson in his judgement.
The charges against the Besler arose from events in 2019 on their family’s Garnet Valley Road property beside What The Fungus, which began operation that year in contravention of the local zoning bylaw.
The trial heard it was that zoning dispute that eventually gave rise to the long-running feud between the Besler brothers and Thor Clausen, owner of What The Fungus.
Judge Daneliuk determined the brothers engaged in an extended campaign of mischief that was meant to pester Clausen and his employees, including driving a truck along the property line to raise clouds of dust, playing loud music, erecting white wooden crosses that were viewed as a threat, and putting raw meat on a compost heap described as a “maggot farm” that was located near the property line.
Crucially, though, the judge found the brothers not guilty of the more serious charges of criminal harassment, which would have required a finding that Clausen genuinely feared for his safety.