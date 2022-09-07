A long-awaited overhaul of Skaha Lake Marina is set to begin this fall, council heard Tuesday.
Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, provided council with an update on the project along with conceptual drawings that show a sleek, new look for the building, most of which will become a restaurant.
The work will be carried out under the terms of a 25-year operating agreement reached this spring that assigned operation of the city-owned facility to the non-profit Penticton Yacht Club.
A key term of the deal, which set the lease fee at $45,000 per year, is a commitment for a private investment of $2.5 million into renovating the existing marina building to update it and accommodate a licensed restaurant.
The cash will come from Sylvia Lake Holdings, which operates the Barking Parrot Pub and Hooded Merganser restaurant at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.
“The whole thing is going to be done without a penny spent of citizens’ taxes. It’s all going to be done by the proponents. It’s going to be their money, their investment,” said Mayor John Vassilaki following Haddad’s report.
The last city council in 2016 inked a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad in Skaha Lake Park, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests, rallies and lawsuits, culminating in 2017 with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.
The current city council tried to avoid those same mistakes by handling the Skaha Marina file more cautiously, even using a referendum attached to the June 2021 byelection to get public approval for entering into a long-term lease.
As part of the deal, the yacht club also included a short-term commitment to spending approximately $265,000 to repair and upgrade the existing 94-slip marina infrastructure and fuel dock within the first two years of the agreement, and performing a total of $565,000 in capital works over the first five years.