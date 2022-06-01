Oh, how the tables have turned.
Kelowna’s mayor says he’s frustrated by the number of shows and concerts that are skipping his city in favour of the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.
Colin Basran offered his comments during an interview this week on AM1150, just days after learning the Kelowna Rockets weren’t able to bid on hosting the 2023 Memorial Cup due to deficiencies at their home rink, Prospera Place.
“Walk through that building and tell me what’s changed since that building opened in 1998 or 1999,” said Basran.
“How many years must Kelowna residents watch shows and concerts bypass Kelowna and go to Penticton?”
Prospera Place is owned and operated by GSL Group under the terms of a 30-year contract. Once that contract expires in 2029, ownership will shift to the City of Kelowna.
Basran said he’s concerned about the state of the facility, given its just seven years away from becoming the financial responsibility of the city.