Kelowna city councillor Ryan Donn hopes the federal Liberal government stays in power given what he said was its strong support for child care.
At Monday’s meeting, Donn offered praise for the Liberal minority government’s budget introduced earlier this month.
“It was just nice to see child care rather strongly encouraged and funded hopefully in that,” Donn said during a section at the end of the meeting reserved for comments..
“We’ll see actually what happens, if the budget does pass, because there is some chatter about an election. But hopefully, it does manage to get there and we can actually have some more affordable child care in Kelowna,” Donn told his fellow councillors.