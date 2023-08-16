Former Princeton Mayor Frank Armitage died on Thursday, Aug. 10. He was 83.
According to his obituary, Armitage grew up in Princeton and spent 50 years working in the Canadian mining industry.
His entry into municipal politics began in Stewart, B.C. in the ‘70s when he served three terms on council there.
Upon returning to his hometown, he worked for five years with the Copper Mountain Mine and was elected to council in 2008. He was elected mayor in a 2012 byelection following the death of Fred Thomas. He was re-elected in 2014 by acclamation, but lost in 2018.
Additionally, during his time on Princeton council, he served as a director with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen.
He is survived by his wife Darnella and children Michael and Diane. He was predeceased by his son Frank.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Riverside Learning Centre beginning at 12:30 p.m.