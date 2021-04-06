Four people were arrested Sunday afternoon after reports of shots being fired from a vehicle on Green Mountain Road west of Penticton.
Police say the incident was occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the Shingle Creek Road turn-off.
“Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to have it pull over, however it fled from them at a high rate of speed. The vehicle continued westbound for several kilometres, until the driver eventually stopped on their own. Officers were then able to safely take all four occupants into custody,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Of most concern was a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of several firearms and ammunition. One of the occupants was found to also be prohibited from possessing firearms, and several charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service against that man.”
All four have been released from custody on undertakings and are set to make their first court appearances June 23.
The incident bears some troubling similarities to one March 21, during which shots were fired at police from a moving vehicle during a chase on Green Mountain Road. Two people were later arrested in connection with that incident.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.