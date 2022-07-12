The long-awaited sequel to a classic Okanagan children’s book will be released next week.
“Ogopogo: And the Mysterious Stranger” is local author Don Lever’s follow-up to “Ogopogo: The Misunderstood Lake Monster,” which was first published in 1985.
The new story picks up with the grateful children of the Okanagan Valley throwing a party to celebrate Ogopogo for helping rescue busloads of kids after the bridge over Okanagan Lake collapses in a storm.
“In this new book, the grateful children of the Okanagan Valley come together to throw a celebration worthy of Ogopogo’s heroism. However, a mysterious stranger lurks with the potential to set their plans awry!” explains a press release from Kelowna-based Okanagan Publishing House.
“Ogopogo: And the Mysterious Stranger” is scheduled for release to local retailers on July 22 and is available for pre-order on Amazon or at www.okanaganpublishinghouse.ca.