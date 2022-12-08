One of the first craft breweries to set up shop in downtown Penticton is being handed over to new owners.
Bad Tattoo Brewing announced on social media this week it “will be closing and moving on to new adventures.”
“We are excited to announce that Yellow Dog Brewing will be taking over the space. We chose Yellow Dog Brewing because we have admired their commitment to community, people and amazing craft beer.”
Bad Tattoo’s closing date is Dec. 18.
Yellow Dog has a brewery in Port Coquitlam and owns a piece of Neighbourhood Brewing in Penticton.
Bad Tattoo opened in 2014 in a custom building at the corner of Winnipeg Street and Estabrook Avenue. It was just the second craft brewery to open in the downtown core, following Cannery Brewing.
The brewery was ensnared in controversy in 2021, when it announced it would defy public health orders requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
The brewery eventually backed down and owner Lee Agur was subsequently named Business Leader of the Year by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.