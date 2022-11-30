Buried in the handwritten application form for a $2,000 grant to help get Oliver’s winter homeless shelter back on its feet is a sobering response to a question about how the operator will measure success.
“Success looks like no one in our community succumbing to the elements. Success looks like people who require the service being warm and fed,” states the application, which was sent to the Town of Oliver by the Oliver Seventh Day Adventist Church.
That was all the rationale council needed, as it approved the grant request unanimously and without comment at its meeting Monday night.
The extreme weather response shelter, which opens when the temperature dips below – 7 C, is located in the church’s basement at 748 Similkameen Ave. with space for 20 people. It’s primarily funded by BC Housing.
Last winter, the shelter operated for 27 nights, a mark the church expects to top this winter after the early arrival of cold weather in the Okanagan.
“We are requesting funds to fill the gaps where donations fall short to cover basic costs for providing shelter, feeding and clothing people facing housing insecurity and homelessness,” explains the application.
“The cold weather shelter opens at 4 p.m. We provide a hot meal for anyone who needs it. We provide shelter and a place to sleep, breakfast in the morning and we close at up 8:30 a.m.”
The only other such shelter in the South Okanagan is located at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 290 Warren Ave. in Penticton with room for 30 people. It’s being operated by 100 More Homes Penticton, which is an umbrella group for local service agencies.
“The 100 More Homes team is working with other partners in the community to establish other potential sites in collaboration with this already identified one” at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the group said in a statement Wednesday.
If the forecast from Environment Canada holds true, the shelters in both Penticton and Oliver should be opening today.
The meteorological agency is projecting a high of just – 7 C today, followed by a low of – 16 C tonight. Bone-chilling cold is expected to linger for the weekend, with the temperature not forecast to climb above – 7 C until Monday.
How can you help?
With another cold snap upon us, Penticton’s social service agencies are pleading for donations to help the community’s most vulnerable.
Items will be distributed through the 100 More Homes Penticton group.
ASK Wellness is receiving donations at Burdock House, 594 Winnipeg St., and Fairhaven, 2670 Skaha Lake Rd. People are encouraged to wash and sort donations beforehand.
Here’s what they need:
• Warm coats (not light jackets)
• Warm leggings and sweatpants
• Snowpants or skiwear
• Layerable comfortable shirts, sweaters and sweatshirts (no fancy decals, uncomfortable synthetics or fancy cuts)
• Sleeping bags and blankets of all shapes, materials and sizes
• Toques
• Gloves and mitts
• Socks (gently used, no holes or stains)
• Scarfs, balaclavas, neck wraps, shawls (no itchy fabrics)
• Unopened hygiene items (unopened soap, body wash, razor packages, toothbrushes, and toothpaste)
• Hand warmers/hot pockets