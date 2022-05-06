Construction values were down through the first part of the year in three of the Okanagan’s four largest communities.
The dip was most noticeable in Kelowna, where city staff issued permits for work valued at $346.7 million through April, down 40% from $587.5 million in the same portion of 2021.
Penticton slumped about 9%, as the value of building permits through April rang in at $87.1 million, down from $95.9 in the year-ago period.
And in West Kelowna, the total through March was off 10% at $45.9 million, compared to $50.7 million in the first three months of 2021.
The lone Okanagan city to buck the trend was Vernon, which saw permit values through March climb by nearly 50% from $39.5 million to $58.7 million.