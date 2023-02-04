Penticton’s favourite chill contest returns Feb. 23.
The Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off is a fundraiser for the Penticton Art Gallery.
Guests will have the opportunity to sample delicious chilis while walking around with beautiful handmade mugs, which they get to take home as a souvenir. The event will feature a variety of chili dishes from local vendors, such as Gratify, Highway 97 Brewery, The Pasta Factory, Honey Toast and more. Bread, desert and drinks will also be provided.
The event will also feature live music provided by Daryl O'Neill and door prizes.
Attendees will have the chance to vote on their favorite chili dishes, with custom trophies presented to the
winners, along with special awards for the beaniest, spiciest and most creative varieties.
"Loving Mugs are traditional drinking vessels with two handles, one on either side, which are commonly used to symbolize friendship, unity and love,” explained gallery staffer Rebecca Stocker in a press release.
“The use of loving mugs at this event is a nod to the historical significance of the cups, and a celebration of community and togetherness.”
Tickets are on sale now — $40 for gallery members and $45 for non-members — and can be purchased online at www.pentictonartgallery.com/loving-mugs-and-soup-bowls.
Okanagan Newspaper Group