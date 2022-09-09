FIVE PICKS
1. 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival, various venues, Friday through Sunday
2. 24th annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, Skaha Lake Park (above), Saturday and Sunday
3. 108th Summerland Fall Fair, Saturday, various venues
4. Half Corked Marathon, Saturday, finish line at Oliver Community Park
5. Sarah Cornett-Ching competes at Penticton Speedway, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
• 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival at various venues in Penticton, including Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, SS Sicamous and Orchard House, 3-10 p.m., opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., for weekend passes and day tickets: valleyfirsttix.com, featuring Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings, Dave Bennett Quartet, Tom Rigney & Flambeau, Professor Cunningham and His Old School, Black Swan Classic Jazz Band, Groovus (Holland, Coots & Pikel), Holy Crow Jazz Band, Sonny Leyland's Boogie Four, Gator Nation, and the South Okanagan Big Band
• Dan Brubeck Trio (jazz) at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• BCHL junior A hockey preseason exhibition action, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Open Mic Night at Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 7-9 p.m.
• Music Trivia at Trading Post Eatery at Oliver District Wine Village, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 7-9 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., music bingo, 6:30 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub, 6341 Main St., Oliver, 8 p.m.
• Karaoke contest at Princeton Legion, every Friday night, 7 p.m., winner of each week will advance to the finals on Oct. 21, for more information call Damon Bremner at 250-488-1795
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Lasting Impressions” by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528), Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), and William Hogarth (1697-1764); “A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words” Art and Activism: Contemporary printmaking from Oaxaca, Mexico; and “Southern Cross,” Laurence Evelyn Hyde (1914-1987), open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum, “Made Right Here: Penticton’s Built Heritage.” This exhibit showcases Penticton’s distinctive heritage properties and how they have contributed to our city’s unique history and character, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 785 Main Street, by donation
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” (G, 115 minutes); “The Barbarian,” (14A, 103 minutes); “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” (G, 87 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 157 minutes); “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” (G, 87 minutes); “Beast,” (14-A, 93 minutes); “Bullet Train” (14A, 126 minutes); “DC League of Super-Pets” (G,106 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes); “After Every Happy,” (14A, 95 minutes); “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” (PG, 108 minutes) for showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Saturday, Sept. 10
• 108th annual Summerland Fall Fair at Summerland Museum, Arts Centre Park, Library and George Ryga Centre, drum circle with Bobby Bovenzi, 10:30 a.m., Zucchini Races, 11:30 a.m., music with Niki Martinus, 11:45 a.m., “Origin of Our Fall Fair” with David Gregory, noon, Potato sack races, 12:45 p.m., Layer Cake Mountain Band, 1 p.m., “How is Our Food System Doing,” with Katie Sardhina, music by Gordon James, 2:15 p.m., visit: summerlandfallfair.ca
• 21st annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival begins at Skaha Lake Park, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., spectators welcome, food trucks, vendors market, beverage garden on site
• 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival at various venues in Penticton including Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, SS Sicamous and Orchard House, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., second of three days, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.com
• Name that Bat!, hosted by Leor Oren, Osoyoos Desert Centre, 14580 146th Ave., Osoyoos, 11 a.m., call 250-495-2470
• Penitcton Speedway featuring late models, street stocks and hornets, 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., local racer Sarah Cornett-Ching is scheduled to compete
• Music on the Patio featuring Brent Tyler, Hester Creek Winery, 877 Road 8, Oliver, 1-4 p.m.
• Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association presents Half Corked Marathon, party at the finish line 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Oliver Community Park, featuring music with Rebel Luv, tickets are $25 to purchase: oliverosoyoos.com/half-corked-marathon
• Past & Present at the Art Gallery Osoyoos, 8713 Main Street, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Strange Times: Live Comedy at the Osoyoos Elks Lodge, 8506 92nd Ave., Osoyoos, 6:30 p.m., $20, tickets available from Eventbrite or Wayside Select Books & Art in Osoyoos, fundraiser for WayToServe
• The Cliff McIntyre Band, Firehall Brewery, 6077 Main Street, Oliver, 7 p.m., by donation
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., free bicycle valet service courtesy of Penticton & Area Cycling Association
• Comedy Night at The Dream Café featuring Patrick Maliha, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., $15
• Bighorn Bushwhack 24-Hour Adventure Race presented by Hoodoo Adventures, begins at noon, for details call: 613-857-1030
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Osoyoos Farmer’s Market, Town Hall Square on Main Street, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., salisbury steak, 5:30 p.m., music with Eric Bryan, 6:30 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles burgers, noon-4 p.m., Eagle races, 4 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
• 21st annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival at Skaha Lake Park, second of two days, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., spectators welcome, food trucks, vendors market, beverage garden
• Final day: 24th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival at various venues in Penticton, 9 a,m.-4 p.m. Sunday’s events include a free gospel concert with Marilyn Keller of Black Swan form 9-10 a.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre
• Live Music Sundays with Maiya Robbie, Covert Farms Family Estate, 30 Covert Place, Oliver, 1-4 p.m.
• My Sister Maria performs at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Auditions for Disney and Broadway Musical Showcase, presented by Soundstage Productions, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., for details: lynneleydier@gmail.com
• Peach City Radio CFUZ presents a donation drive for old vinyl albums and 45s, plus audio equipment, that will be sold Sept. 25 at Vinyl Fest. All proceeds to community radio, drop off at Cannery Parking lot at Fairview Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Summerland Sunday Market by Rotary, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street, Summerland
• Eagles fraternity, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, drop-in cribbage and darts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, open bowling at 260 Brunswick Street, 9:30 a.m., $10 drop-in fee ($5 for students)
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street, near the Wholesale Club
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
