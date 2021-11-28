Emergence of a new COVID-19 variant of concern underscores the need for people to get vaccinated against the disease, B.C. health officials say.
The Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, has already led the federal government to impose bans on travel from several countries.
“We support the measures taken today by the federal government in response to the newly identified variant of concern, Omicron,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday in a joint statement.
“We do not yet know the impact this new VOC will have on transmission or of severity of illness, but taking this immediate precautionary action is prudent,” Henry and Dix say.
“At this time, there is no evidence that this variant has been introduced into British Columbia,” they say. “Reducing transmission and having high levels of protection through vaccination continues to be our best defence against all variants of COVID-19.”
The Omicron has more than 30 mutations in the part of the virus that binds to human cells, South African health officials say. That could make it more transmissible and more resistant to vaccines, they say.
While there have been many variations of the original coronavirus, Omicron is just the fifth to be designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.
Meanwhile, the B.C. government announced 341 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between Thursday and Friday, including 77 in the region served by Interior Health. The provincial vaccination rate was unchanged, at 91%.
Rural areas of the B.C. Interior are again being targeted in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Community immunization clinics, where booster shots and first-time vaccinations for children under 12 are planned, will be held beginning in December.
Vaccination rates in many areas are below the provincial average. In Enderby, only 73% of people aged 12 and older have had even one shot. The only area in the Southern Interior where the provincial vaccination rate has been exceeded is in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood, where the rate is 93%. It’s 88% in Penticton and 86% in Vernon.