Elected officials voted unanimously Tuesday to partner with the YMCA to begin preliminary work required to open a fully licensed child-care facility inside the Penticton Community Centre.
The city tapped the YMCA to help remake the space currently devoted to the Bugaboo University early learning centre in a bid to address a child-care shortage in Penticton. Under terms of the deal, YMCA will pay an as-yet undetermined lease fee for the space.
The overarching vision for the project is not yet defined either but will replicate the approach used by the city and another partner, OneSky Community Resources, to develop a new 116-seat child-care facility on Edmonton Avenue.
That project saw the city donate the land and the province provide a $3-million capital grant for the new facility, which will be operated by OneSky when it opens this fall.
With the YMCA partnership agreement completed, the next steps on the community centre project will see an architect hired to design the facility and provide cost estimates, which will then be included in a grant application for capital funding that must be filed with the B.C. government in January 2023.