At least 24 people died of illicit drug overdoses in Penticton in just the first nine months of 2022, setting up the city for its deadliest year yet in the ongoing opioid crisis.
The death toll grew by four in September alone, according to fresh data released this week by the BC Coroners Service, leaving Penticton on pace to top the record-setting 26 such fatalities it recorded in all of 2021.
It also put Penticton in a tie with Richmond – and its population of 210,000 – for 15th on the list of B.C. cities that have seen the most overdose deaths so far this year.
Kelowna, which notched 10 more fatalities in September to bump its annual total to 64, was sixth on that list, while Vernon, which saw its total rise by two to 30, was 11th.
Province-wide, the tally stood at 1,644 through September – an average of 5.7 fatalities per day – which was up from a record-setting 1,629 in the same portion of 2021.
The coroners service found 79% of this year’s victims were men, while 71% were between the ages of 30 and 59.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was present in 81% of victims, and 83% of their deaths occurred indoors.
Illicit drug overdoses remain the leading cause of unnatural deaths in B.C., well ahead of suicide and motor-vehicle crashes.
“British Columbians are continuing to suffer the tragic effects of a toxic and volatile drug supply, with almost six members of our communities dying each day,” said chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in a press release.
“Both those who use drugs occasionally and those who are substance-dependent are at risk of sudden death from the unpredictable illicit market. Individuals who have been abstinent for a period of time or those who normally use stimulants are at increased risk. Their opioid tolerance is low and the prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit supply is high.”
Lapointe was, however, “encouraged” by a report last week from a committee of the B.C. legislature that made 37 recommendations – ranging from increasing the supply of treatment beds to speeding up the roll-out of a safe drug supply to reviewing the Mental Health Act – to slow down the opioid crisis, which has killed at least 10,000 people in the province since it was declared a public health emergency in 2016