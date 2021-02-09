A public beach in Naramata will stay that way, after a $900,000 borrowing bylaw received overwhelming support through an alternate approval process.
Just 10 people registered opposition, falling well below the threshold of 173 – representing 10% of those who will pay the bill – required to force a full referendum, according to results announced Tuesday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The RDOS board will discuss the matter next at its Feb. 18 meeting.
The half-acre lot on Okanagan Lake is owned by the Naramata Centre Society, which has left it open for public use for more than 70 years. The society is selling the beach to help fund its ongoing rebuild.
Community members have already fundraised the balance of the $1.7-million purchase price.