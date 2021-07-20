Hundreds of properties were ordered evacuated Monday night in the rural area between Oliver and Osoyoos as a result of the Inkaneep Creek wildfire.
The fire started mid-afternoon east of Highway 97 approximately six kilometres north of Osoyoos on Osoyoos Indian Band land. It was pegged at 700 hectares as of Tuesday morning and the cause remains under investigation.
The largest evacuation order for 190 properties was issued by the Osoyoos Indian Band, while another 60 properties were affected by a separate evacuation order issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Tactical evacuations were carried out on the ground by the RCMP with assistance from local search and rescue teams.
Anyone in need of services should visit the Emergency Support Services reception centre in Oliver in the Legion building at 36217 Main St. For more information, call 250-486-1890.
Those who need help with their pets or livestock should call the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team at 250-809-7152.
Evacuation alerts were issued for another 260 properties by the OIB, RDOS and Town of Oliver.
The alerts cover properties on the east side of Oliver, where FortisBC cut power to approximately 3,000 customers to assist firefighting efforts. Crews focused Monday on laying down retardant on the west flank of the fire closest to Oliver.
Smoke from the fire darkened the sky across the South Okanagan on Monday evening and carried ash as far north as Kelowna.
Meanwhile, the Thomas Creek wildfire burning approximately 20 kilometres to the north near Okanagan Falls was holding steady at 6,600 hectares as of Tuesday morning,
“Fire behavior observed (Monday) was low to moderately vigorous surface fire,” stated the BC Wildfire Service in an update on its website.
“Ground crews and heavy equipment continue to work on contingency guard and are working with crews to contain excursions along the 201 Forest Service Road. The protection of life and property along the south flank is the main priority today.”
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, lit up July 11 in the hills approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake near the midway point of McLean Creek Road.
Since then, the fire has been growing to the north and east, away from Okanagan Falls and towards the 201 Forest Service Road, which is doing double-duty as a fuel break.
A total of 704 properties in the area are under an evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.