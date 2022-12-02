Okanagan teacher salaries will top $100,000 annually with the ratification of a new contract.
Currently, the top rate for teachers in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon is $95,681, according to the B.C. Teachers Federation website.
A new contract between the union and the government has been ratified, with 94% of members voting in favour. The province’s highest-paid teachers will earn up to $13,500 one the three-year term of the contract, the union says.
Other contract improvements include more preparation time for elementary school teachers and better health and maternity benefits.