Take one look at the off-leash dog park on Dartmouth Road and you’ll understand why a new group of city canine owners has started howling for improvements.
“It’s essentially a dust bowl,” said Jane Thornthwaite, one of three members of Penticton People for Pets who took their concerns to city council Tuesday.
The park on Dartmouth Road – one of six in the city’s inventory – is typical of the facilities. It has an unmaintained dirt surface, no potable water or shade, no features to separate small dogs from big ones, and no considerations for people with mobility challenges.
The pets group – which noted Penticton had just shy of 5,100 registered dogs as of April 2022 and annual licensing revenue in the range of $150,000 – also came armed with a list of recommendations for improvements.
In the long term, the group is seeking improvements at all existing parks, plus creation of a new, centrally located dog park with dual facilities for big and small dogs, complete with water access, possibly at Esplanade Park or Riverside Park.
In the short term, the group asked council to do three things: strike a new task force to recommend changes before budget deliberations in the fall; relax rules banning dogs in park so they only apply during summer tourist season; and immediately end a ban on dogs in city facilities.
“There are types of things that can be free and easy, and would actually contribute immensely to the people of Penticton who owns dogs and all the tourists who visit us,” said Thornthwaite.
Later in the meeting, council voted unanimously to have staff prepare by Oct. 25 a report on the current state of dog parks along with recommendations for quick fixes.
“Then we can move into the big picture after budget,” said Coun. Ryan Graham, who put forward the motion.
Graham initially asked for the report in two weeks, then 45 days, but was told even that timeframe was “a bit aggressive” by Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manger of infrastructure.
Dixon also shot down Coun. Campbell Watt’s suggestion that staff immediately get to work on accessibility concerns at the dog parks, noting any improvements will require “fairly significant capital.”
Finally, Mayor Julius Bloomfield dismissed the need for a dedicated task force, suggesting any proposed changes to dog facilities can be run through the existing Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.