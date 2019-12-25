Wednesday, Dec. 25
•Annual sit-down Christmas dinner at the Penticton Soupateria, free to individuals and families in need, 11:30 a.m.
•Spin-the-wheel karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 8:30 p.m.
•Christmas buffet dinner at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, $45 per person, children four to 12 $2.50 per year, children three and under free. Reservations available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., call 250-493-9752.
•Canasta 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., every Wednesday at the Legion, 257 Brunswick St.
•Happening at The Eagles: Christmas Day dinner.
Thursday, Dec. 26
•Boxing Day
•Happening at Elks 51: Men’s league darts, 7 p.m., crib 7 p.m., happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7 (Thursday - Jan.2 ): Little Women (G, 135 minutes); Spies in Disguise (G, 102 minutes); Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (PG, 155 minutes); Jumanji: The Next Level (PG, 123 minutes); Richard Jewell (PG, 123 minutes); Cats (G, 109 minutes)
Friday, Dec. 27
•Bob Kittle, Ch.t, offering hypnosis relaxation sessions at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre, $2.25 per session, 11:45 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. every Friday.
•Happening at Elks 51: Drop-in Dance Penticton, 7 p.m. in the upper hall, happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., music bingo 6:30 p.m.
•Happening at the Summerland Legion, Branch No. 22: Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m., rib night 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
•Happening at The Eagles: Friday dinner, 5 p.m., live entertainment with Rob ‘N Walker Band, 7 p.m.
•Happening at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre: French conversation, 9 a.m.
•First day of Apex Carvers Program three-day Christmas Camp, to register your child visit apexskiclub.com
•Now playing at Oliver Theatre: Jumanji: The Next Level (PG, 123 minutes), 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
•South Okanagan Similkameen Pride presents social event, Mile Zero Wine Bar, 200 Ellis Street, 7 p.m. - midnight, featuring DJ, drink specials, all welcomed.
•Penticton Bridge club weekly game, every Saturday 1 p.m. at the Lutheran Church Hall, 1370 Church Street.
•Happening at Elks 51: Crib, 10 a.m., 4 p.m. meat draw, dinner 5:30 p.m., live entertainment.
•Happening at the Summerland Legion, Branch No. 22: meat draw 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., karaoke 7:30 p.m.
•Happening at The Eagles: Burgers, Eagle races.
Sunday, Dec. 29
•Happening at Elks 51: Dog races, meat draw, last man standing, 2 p.m., pool, darts.
•Happening at the Summerland Legion, meat draw, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Happening at The Eagles: buffet breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., meat draw 4 p.m.
•Curtis from One Sharp Sax will play at Cannery Brewing from 6-8 p.m., no cover charge.
Monday, Dec. 30
•Happening at Elks 51: Single crib 7 p.m., pub league darts 7:30 p.m., happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Happening at the Summerland Legion, Branch No. 22: Tai Chi, 9:30 a.m., bar closed, Summerland Pipes and Drums 7 p.m.
•Happening at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre: Grief & Loss Group Support, 10:30 a.m.; Table Tennis, 4 p.m.
•Happening at The Eagles: Darts, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
•New Year’s Eve fireworks above Okanagan Lake, 11:59 p.m., courtesy of Penticton Lakeside Resort
•Happening at Elks 51: New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian buffet by the Elks, music with Organic Humans and Rob N’ Walker, $15 per person.
•Happening at the Summerland Legion, Branch No. 22: New Year’s dance with Timber Wolves, doors open 8 p.m.
•Happening at The Eagles: New Year’s Eve party with Sugar Punch.
•Happening at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-in Centre: New Line Dancing, 9 a,m,; Social Bridge, 9:15 a.m.
•Black of Hearts performs at Mile Zero Wine Bar for New Year’s Eve, $10 cover
•New Year’s Eve at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, with music by Roland Allen, countdowns at 9 p.m. and midnight
•New Year’s Eve Carnivale Party at Penticton Lakeside Resort, 9 p.m., $50 plus tax, with DJ Shakes, 7-piece band Mazacote, The Darlings Cabaret, street food
Wednesday, Jan. 1
•President’s Day at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., featuring music by Candi, pot luck
•New Year’s Day sit-down dinner at the Penticton Soupateria, 200 Orchard Ave., free to individuals and families in need, 11:30 a.m.
• Polar Bear Dip at Sun-Oka Beach, hosted by Summerland Kinsmen Club, prizes, food, fires, costumes, dip begins at noon