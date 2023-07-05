Brunch, a portmanteau of the words breakfast and lunch, has given delicious meaning to the weekend. Like the effect after too many mimosas, the origins are a bit fuzzy.
Many theories abound, but its creation is widely credited to English author Guy Beringer, who proposed the idea in an 1895 essay titled, “Brunch: A Plea”. His vision was commendable, writing, “Contrary to breakfast, brunch is cheerful, sociable and inciting.” And his vision for the meal as something that “sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week” was praiseworthy.
Living in Vancouver in the 1980s, Sunday brunch was a going concern, as it was in every Canadian and American city. Jazz trios regaled customers over champagne and orange juice and Kir Royale, and eggs Benedict and its various iterations — from Florentine to Blackstone to West Coast with smoked salmon — reigned supreme. It was loud, highly social, and overflowing with Hollandaise. And for most it was a way to shake out those cobwebs from the night before.
Today, brunch is often relegated to hotel dining, and many restaurants that have made brunch an all-day/every-day concept have neutered its hedonistic heyday.
In Penticton, there are weekend brunch spots such as The Bench Market, Salty’s, Loki’s Garage and The Nest, and now, a Sunday-only brunch has been introduced at Theo’s. This is a first for the 47 year-old institution and a way for new owner, Gregory Condonopoulos (Condon for short) to serve up another option for guests to get together.
The congenial Condon strongly supports local business by dining out at least twice a week, and felt he could offer something unique to the brunch scene. Only into its the fifth week, he has been buoyed by the success on Father’s Day and vows to give the concept at least six months.
Condon admits having to rethink business as usual, especially during the COVID years, and through that, had built a loyal following for take out, delivering the food himself via his “squid mobile”. A natural showman, he turned to social media to drive traffic, and also took to the street with several traditional Greek lamb roasts set up outside the restaurant. Staffing issues have been rectified, opening hours have increased, and most recently a dinner service surpassed New Year’s Eve for sales.
Theo’s room is like a big warm embrace. It’s a picture-postcard setting, very much a personal space created by the restaurant’s founders, Theo and Mary Theodosakis. Condon has added his own tweaks but maintains the original as a tribute. (He also meets with Theo at the restaurant every morning for coffee.)
Family mementos, curios, photographs — many of them taken by Theo’s son Nikos — tapestries, brightly-coloured
mix-and-match tablecloths, plants and that gorgeous fireplace, all add to the warmth and vibrancy that is Theo’s.
There are just four brunch items on offer, along with the rest of the menu — a greatest hits of Greek salads, dips, appetizers and mains. A classic breakfast item in Greece is yogurt, nuts and honey. It’s served here as a parfait with tahini giving it extra heft. Theo’s signature uvetsi sauce, a savoury tomato sauce with feta cheese, red wine and cinnamon, provides the backbone to baked eggs with more cheese, served with grilled tomatoes, bacon, housemade sausage patty, sauteed spinach and foccacia.
The quintessential Eggs Benedict comes with your choice of sausage, salmon gravlax or sautéed mushrooms, and the eggy duo, cooked to your preference, sit atop sweet potato latkes, draped with hollandaise and served with hash browns, grilled tomato slices and citrus Florentine aka sautéed spinach with pine nuts and lemon.
The third brunch item, Herculean in proportion, is an inside-out phyllo omelette. Crispy phyllo pastry is wrapped around a layer of eggs and spinach and baked. A massive slab is cut into two and served on top of a roasted red pepper sauce with bacon, sausage patties, hash browns and focaccia. If brunch was an Olympic event, this delicious high-powered, protein-packed dish would be the breakfast of champions. Brunch athletes can begin the event with one of Theo’s signature cocktails, virgin or otherwise, or choose from the wine list, both Greek picks and local gems.
Theo’s Sundays-only brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit: eatsquid.com
Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.