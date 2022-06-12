The 'new-age bimbo' has no thoughts (or that's what they want you to think)

The creator of the "Bimbo Manifesto," Fiona Fairbairn, 19, poses for a portrait at her home in Thornhill, Ont., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. "I'm sick of perceiving. I'm sick of being observational. I'm sick of being self-aware," Fairbairn told her 8,000 TikTok followers on Dec. 23. "Just let me be dumb, because people with no critical thinking skills be happy as hell." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young