Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn't over yet, experts warn

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) delivers a speech after his reelection, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. While the head of the World Health Organization says the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is "in sight," some Canadian experts warn it would be premature to declare the global health crisis over.Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP