'Congratulations, it's a girl': Canadian doctor helps deliver baby mid-flight

Dr. Aisha Khatib, left, poses for a selfie with crew members, pediatrician Carola Buscemi, second from left, and a baby who the two medical professionals delivered on board the flight. Khatib was on the final leg of her multi-stop voyage from Toronto to Entebbe, Uganda, last month when she heard an announcement asking if there were any medical personnel on the plane, was ushered to the back of the plane, and found a woman in labour with a baby well on its way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Aisha Khatib, *MANDATORY CREDIT*