Ludacris is cooking in the kitchen on new streaming show

FILE - Ludacris arrives at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2018. The rapper-actor stars in “Luda Can't Cook," a one-hour special that debuts Feb. 25 on the discovery+ plus streaming service. He gets schooled by chef Meherwan Irani, who introduces him to international flavors and techniques. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)