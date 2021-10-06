UN endorses world's 1st malaria vaccine as 'historic moment'

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2009 file photo, a mother holds her baby receiving a new malaria vaccine as part of a trial at the Walter Reed Project Research Center in Kombewa in Western Kenya. The world’s first malaria vaccine should be given to children across Africa, the World Health Organization recommended Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021, a move that officials hope will spur stalled efforts to curb the spread of the parasitic disease. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, File)