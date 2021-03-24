Hair ties, maintenance trims for guys who want to keep their long lockdown locks

Sam Staples is shown with short hair in this undated self portrait. Stylists and shaggy-haired men in lockdown are adding lengthy tousled locks to the list of pandemic trends that have emerged amid stay-home measures. From the wayward waves of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the gel-slicked strands of Ontario Premier Doug Ford to the pouffy helmet that tops Toronto Mayor John Tory, there's a notable prevalence of unkempt 'dos and beards that some suggest could persist beyond the pandemic. Toronto audio engineer Sam Staples says he has no plans to return to his usual short hair now that he's let his dark blond curls grow for more than a year, the longest he's ever gone without a cut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Sam Staples