Saks joins a growing list of retailers to go fur-free

FILE - In this May 11, 2020 file photo, a Saks Fifth Avenue store remains closed on Worth Ave. during the new coronavirus pandemic in Palm Beach, Fla. Saks Fifth Avenue is joining a growing list of retailers and brands including Macy’s, Versace and Prada that will stop using animal fur as it reacts to a backlash from consumers. Saks Fifth Avenue said Wednesday, April 7, 20201 that it will phase out using fur by the end of fiscal 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)