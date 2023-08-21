Prior Omicron infection didn't protect some seniors from reinfection, study finds

A new study has found that previous infection with an Omicron variant of COVID-19 did not protect seniors in long-term care and retirement homes from getting reinfected within a few months. Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck