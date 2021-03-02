As virus-era attacks on Asians rise, past victims look back

Korean American chef Douglas Kim, center, owner of the restaurant Jeju, which was vandalized during last year's racial injustice protests, pose inside, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, in New York. Asian Americans have been facing a dangerous climate since the coronavirus entered the U.S. a year ago. A rash of crimes victimizing elderly Asian Americans in the last two months has renewed outcry for more attention from politicians and the media. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)