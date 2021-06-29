'The truth has been told': Indigenous leaders call for Canada Day reflection

A young new Canadian holds a flag as she takes part in a citizenship ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 17, 2019. It will be a muted Canada Day in many parts of the country as grief and anger over the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools has made it hard for many Canadians to stomach the usual patriotic pomp of July 1. Rather than fireworks, parades and performances, several municipalities say they will mark the national holiday with reflection and solidarity, but Indigenous leaders, advocates and scholars say that's just the start of broad efforts needed to reframe Canada Day as a reminder of the country's dark past and present, and what it means to be Canadian. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick